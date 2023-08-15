Dakota Hudson will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (53-66) on Tuesday, August 15 against the Oakland Athletics (33-86), who will answer with Spenser Watkins. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +185 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (3-0, 4.31 ERA) vs Watkins - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 26 (44.1%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have come away with 33 wins in the 117 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won eight of 44 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Taylor Motter 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

