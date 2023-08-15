Dakota Hudson gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Cardinals have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+185). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -225 +185 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 44.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (26-33).

St. Louis has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 69.2% chance to win.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by bookmakers 116 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-55-4).

The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-33 27-33 23-20 30-45 39-49 14-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.