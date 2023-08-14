Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (52-66) meet Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (33-85) in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Monday, August 14. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +180 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (6-8, 4.20 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (2-9, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

St. Louis has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 116 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (28.4%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won nine of 46 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Nolan Arenado - 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.