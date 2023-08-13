The WNBA's four-game lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the New York Liberty squaring off against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Today's WNBA Games

The Indiana Fever face the New York Liberty

The Liberty travel to face the Fever on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 8-22

8-22 NYL Record: 23-6

23-6 IND Stats: 80.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

80.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (11th) NYL Stats: 88.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.2 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10.5

-10.5 NYL Odds to Win: -669

-669 IND Odds to Win: +468

+468 Total: 165.5 points

The Washington Mystics host the Chicago Sky

The Sky take to the home court of the Mystics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 13-16

13-16 CHI Record: 12-17

12-17 WAS Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 82.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)

80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 82.1 Opp. PPG (fifth) CHI Stats: 80.7 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Brittney Sykes (14.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.2 APG)

The Seattle Storm host the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury take to the home court of the Storm on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 8-21

8-21 PHO Record: 9-20

9-20 SEA Stats: 78.2 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

78.2 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth) PHO Stats: 78.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1.5

-1.5 SEA Odds to Win: -125

-125 PHO Odds to Win: +102

+102 Total: 162.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Atlanta Dream

The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Aces on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 26-3

26-3 ATL Record: 15-15

15-15 LVA Stats: 94.2 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (second)

94.2 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (second) ATL Stats: 82.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.9 APG)

A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.9 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -16.5

-16.5 LVA Odds to Win: -2778

-2778 ATL Odds to Win: +1240

+1240 Total: 175.5 points

