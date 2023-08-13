The New York Liberty (23-6) will try to continue a six-game road winning run when squaring off against the Indiana Fever (8-22) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023

3:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Fever vs. Liberty

Indiana's 80.1 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 80.4 New York gives up.

Indiana's 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

The Fever have put together a 6-15 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 41.9% from the field.

Indiana shoots 32.1% from three-point distance this season. That's 2.1 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.2%).

The Fever are 4-6 when shooting over 34.2% as a team from three-point range.

New York averages 38.3 rebounds a contest, 3.8 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Fever Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Fever are tallying 76.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 80.1.

Indiana is draining 6.5 three-pointers per game over its last 10 games, which is 0.2 more than its average for the season (6.3). Likewise, it sports a higher three-point percentage over its last 10 games (32.2%) compared to its season average from beyond the arc (32.1%).

Fever Injuries