Sunday's contest at Citi Field has the Atlanta Braves (75-41) squaring off against the New York Mets (52-65) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Braves will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Kodai Senga (8-6, 3.24 ERA).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 67, or 65%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 61 of its 88 games, or 69.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 678 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Mets Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-8.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Mets have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (two of those games had a spread).

The Mets have been victorious in 11, or 25%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a mark of 1-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mets have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

New York scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (500 total, 4.3 per game).

Mets pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 9 @ Pirates W 6-5 Max Fried vs Quinn Priester August 10 @ Pirates L 7-5 Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter August 11 @ Mets W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill August 12 @ Mets W 21-3 Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes August 12 @ Mets W 6-0 Spencer Strider vs José Quintana August 13 @ Mets - Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga August 14 Yankees - Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt August 15 Yankees - Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino August 16 Yankees - Charlie Morton vs Nestor Cortes Jr. August 18 Giants - Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb August 19 Giants - Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb

Mets Schedule