How to Watch the WNBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's WNBA schedule features two games, including the matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Today's WNBA Games
The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Atlanta Dream
The Dream hope to pick up a road win at the Sparks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 11-18
- ATL Record: 15-14
- LAS Stats: 78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- ATL Stats: 83.1 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- LAS Odds to Win: -113
- ATL Odds to Win: -109
- Total: 162.5 points
The Dallas Wings take on the Connecticut Sun
The Sun go on the road to face the Wings on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 15-14
- CON Record: 21-8
- DAL Stats: 86.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
- CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -144
- CON Odds to Win: +118
- Total: 168 points
