Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Coleman and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 74 of 112 games this season (66.1%), including 38 multi-hit games (33.9%).
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (49 of 112), with two or more runs 13 times (11.6%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.274
|AVG
|.273
|.382
|OBP
|.336
|.451
|SLG
|.445
|20
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|30
|61/36
|K/BB
|49/22
|5
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Coleman will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander has 17 appearances in relief this season.
- Over his 17 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .286 against him. He has a 10.05 ERA and averages 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
