On Friday, Dylan Carlson (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Coleman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .219.

In 50.7% of his 73 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (18 of 73), with two or more RBI seven times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 73 games (32.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .220 AVG .219 .307 OBP .330 .350 SLG .313 10 XBH 4 3 HR 2 16 RBI 11 22/13 K/BB 27/13 2 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings