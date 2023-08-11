Player prop bet options for Nolan Arenado, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Wainwright Stats

Adam Wainwright (3-6) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 15th start of the season.

He has one quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Wainwright has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 4 3.0 9 7 7 5 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 6.0 7 4 4 3 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 5.0 4 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Jul. 4 3.1 7 7 4 3 2 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1.2 6 6 6 1 3

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 121 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.331/.511 so far this season.

Arenado will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 121 hits with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.359/.448 on the year.

Goldschmidt brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .227 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 124 hits with 21 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.310/.474 so far this year.

Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 2 at Red Sox Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has put up 97 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He has a slash line of .244/.290/.417 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

