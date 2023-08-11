The St. Louis Cardinals (51-65) and the Kansas City Royals (37-80) will go head to head on Friday, August 11 at Kauffman Stadium, with Adam Wainwright getting the ball for the Cardinals and Dylan Coleman toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is listed at 11 runs.

Cardinals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-6, 7.81 ERA) vs Coleman - KC (0-0, 10.05 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 24, or 42.9%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 21-27 (winning 43.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 2-2 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Royals have won in 33, or 32%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 31-66 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Tyler O'Neill 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+100) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

