The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner ready for the first of a two-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are sixth-best in MLB action with 161 total home runs.

St. Louis is sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (538 total).

The Cardinals' .329 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.432).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw three innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Wainwright enters the game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Wainwright will try to pick up his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Rockies W 6-2 Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays W 5-2 Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson JP Sears 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana

