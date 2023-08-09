Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) will play the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, August 9 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +130 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Jalen Beeks - TB (2-3, 6.27 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (2-0, 4.10 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 61 out of the 92 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 42-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (76.4% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cardinals have won in 21, or 45.7%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 3-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 23rd 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.