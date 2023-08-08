Tommy Edman -- hitting .256 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .239 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Edman has had a hit in 47 of 87 games this season (54.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.5%).
  • Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.0%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20.7% of his games this season, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 33 times this year (37.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 38
.257 AVG .215
.306 OBP .302
.389 SLG .392
12 XBH 15
4 HR 3
21 RBI 10
28/9 K/BB 25/16
8 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Eflin (12-6) takes the mound for the Rays in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
