Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Lars Nootbaar (.757 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar leads St. Louis in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 82 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 73rd in slugging.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 53 of 81 games this season (65.4%), including 21 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 81), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this season (28 of 81), with two or more RBI eight times (9.9%).
- In 49.4% of his games this year (40 of 81), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.258
|AVG
|.293
|.358
|OBP
|.395
|.404
|SLG
|.469
|10
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|31/25
|K/BB
|41/25
|3
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 119 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).
