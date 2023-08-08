Fever vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Indiana Fever (7-21) take the court against the Los Angeles Sparks (10-18) at 7:00 PM ET .
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Fever vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-1.5)
|158.5
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Fever (-1.5)
|158.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Fever (-1.5)
|158.5
|-125
|-105
|Tipico
|Fever (-1.5)
|158.5
|-125
|-105
Fever vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Fever have put together a 13-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sparks have put together a 14-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Indiana has been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread 10 times this year (10-8 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 12 out of the Fever's 27 games this season have hit the over.
- Sparks games have gone over the point total 12 out of 28 times this year.
