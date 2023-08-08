Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 156 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 352 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 525 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .331.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.441 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (6-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 24 starts this season.

Mikolas has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies L 9-4 Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies W 6-2 Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Shane McClanahan 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Zack Greinke 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas -

