The St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) and Colorado Rockies (43-67) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (2-3) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (8-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-3, 4.76 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 5.68 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

The Cardinals will send out Thompson for his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old lefty will start for the first time this campaign after coming out of the bullpen 15 times.

He has an ERA of 4.76, a 1.91 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.765 in 15 games this season.

Zack Thompson vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 18th in the league (.403) and 108 home runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.68 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 22 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.

Gomber is looking to claim his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Gomber will look to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.68 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.439 WHIP ranks 60th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.