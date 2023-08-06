Player prop bet options for Nolan Arenado and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 30 walks and 79 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .282/.328/.510 slash line on the year.

Arenado will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 118 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 57 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .278/.365/.455 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a walk and an RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

