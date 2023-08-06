How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Zack Thompson is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are sixth in MLB play with 156 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis ranks sixth in baseball with a .433 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals are seventh in the majors with a .258 batting average.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in runs scored with 525 (4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals' .331 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- St. Louis has a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.448).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Thompson gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old southpaw has 15 appearances in relief this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Joe Ryan
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-4
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Flexen
|8/5/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-2
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Ty Blach
|8/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Austin Gomber
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Zach Eflin
|8/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Shane McClanahan
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
|8/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Zack Greinke
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
