Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) and Colorado Rockies (43-67) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET on August 6.

The Cardinals will call on Zack Thompson (2-3) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (8-8).

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 55 times and won 24, or 43.6%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won three of its five games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 525 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule