Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Taylor Motter and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ty Blach) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is batting .174 with two doubles and four walks.
- Motter has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.208
|AVG
|.136
|.240
|OBP
|.240
|.250
|SLG
|.182
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.51 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Blach (1-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
