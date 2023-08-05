On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .817, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 54th in slugging.

In 65.4% of his games this year (70 of 107), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (34.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 13.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (32.7%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (15.9%).

He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 52 .271 AVG .282 .377 OBP .347 .449 SLG .460 19 XBH 20 9 HR 9 29 RBI 28 60/34 K/BB 44/22 5 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings