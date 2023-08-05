Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman and his .811 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Rockies.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while batting .245.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 15th in slugging.
- Gorman has recorded a hit in 56 of 96 games this year (58.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.8%).
- In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 39.6% of his games this season (38 of 96), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.296
|AVG
|.196
|.383
|OBP
|.278
|.605
|SLG
|.423
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|24
|59/22
|K/BB
|56/19
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.51).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
