Nasa Hataoka is part of the field from August 3-5 in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom, taking on a par-72, 6,494-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Hataoka at the Trust Golf Women's Ladies Scottish Open this week?

Nasa Hataoka Insights

Hataoka has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Hataoka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Hataoka has finished in the top five twice.

In her past five appearances, Hataoka has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Hataoka is aiming for her third consecutive top-five finish this week.

Hataoka hopes to make the cut for the 23rd straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 21 -6 278 0 22 3 7 $1.6M

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Dundonald Links is set for a shorter 6,494 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Dundonald Links has a recent scoring average of -6.

Courses that Hataoka has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,569 yards, 75 yards longer than the 6,494-yard Dundonald Links this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Hataoka's Last Time Out

Hataoka was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 3.83-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship was strong, putting her in the 98th percentile of the field.

Hataoka shot better than 67% of the competitors at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Hataoka carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, worse than the field average of 2.1.

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Hataoka recorded five bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.6).

Hataoka's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the field average of 4.2.

In that last tournament, Hataoka's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Hataoka finished the Amundi Evian Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Hataoka recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.5.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards

