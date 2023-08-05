Dylan Carlson -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 5 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .226 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Carlson has gotten a hit in 36 of 69 games this season (52.2%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (13.0%).

He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Carlson has had at least one RBI in 24.6% of his games this year (17 of 69), with two or more RBI seven times (10.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 games this year (31.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .222 AVG .231 .311 OBP .333 .350 SLG .330 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 22/12 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings