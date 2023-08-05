The St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) match up with the Colorado Rockies (43-66) a game after Nolan Gorman hit a pair of home runs in a 9-4 defeat to the Rockies. The game begins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Steven Matz (2-7, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (1-0, 4.22 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (2-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-0, 4.22 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (2-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, a 2.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.387 in 23 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Matz has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Steven Matz vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 476 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They have 937 hits, 17th in baseball, with 107 home runs (23rd in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 9-for-23 with two doubles and six RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach (1-0) pitches first for the Rockies to make his third start this season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.

In nine appearances this season, he has compiled a 4.22 ERA and averages 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .333 against him.

Blach has one start this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He is trying to make his fifth straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

