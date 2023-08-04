Marcos Giron is in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers round of 64 versus Emil Ruusuvuori. Giron is +20000 to win this tournament at Sobeys Stadium.

Giron at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Giron's Next Match

Giron has reached the round of 64, where he will meet Ruusuvuori on Tuesday, August 8 at 11:00 AM ET (after getting past Radu Albot 6-3, 6-1).

Giron Stats

Giron is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 97-ranked Albot in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Giron is 30-27 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

In 18 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Giron has gone 20-17.

In his 57 matches over the past year, across all court types, Giron has averaged 24.6 games.

In his 37 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Giron has averaged 24.0 games.

Over the past 12 months, Giron has won 78.0% of his service games, and he has won 22.5% of his return games.

Giron has claimed 77.4% of his service games on hard courts and 20.6% of his return games over the past 12 months.

