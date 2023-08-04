Lars Nootbaar -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .275.
  • Nootbaar has had a hit in 51 of 78 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (25.6%).
  • In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Nootbaar has an RBI in 28 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
  • In 39 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 40
.257 AVG .293
.355 OBP .395
.407 SLG .469
9 XBH 16
6 HR 5
17 RBI 19
31/23 K/BB 41/25
3 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.52).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an 8.08 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
