Tyler O'Neill and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

O'Neill will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers during his last games.

In 27 of 39 games this season (69.2%) O'Neill has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (10.3%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .281 AVG .229 .343 OBP .308 .484 SLG .329 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 5 RBI 7 20/6 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings