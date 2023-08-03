The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 151 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 512 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .330.

The Cardinals rank 13th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages just 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.448 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore (1-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw a third of an inning against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Liberatore has three starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 3.6 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Hayden Wesneski 7/29/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs W 3-0 Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins L 3-2 Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Jack Flaherty Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Shane McClanahan

