The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .235.

Edman has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 82 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 82), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.6% of his games this year (30 of 82), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .252 AVG .215 .297 OBP .302 .381 SLG .392 10 XBH 15 4 HR 3 19 RBI 10 25/8 K/BB 25/16 7 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings