On Wednesday, August 2 at 3:00 AM ET, Italy (3 points) and South Africa (1 point) match up for each side's final match in Group G at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Sportsbooks have given Italy odds of -160 to win this game, and South Africa is at +406 (with the draw at +293). The over/under for this game is 2.5 goals.

Bet on the result of Italy vs. South Africa at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Italy vs. South Africa Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Westpac Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Italy Moneyline: -160

-160 South Africa Moneyline: +406

Italy vs. South Africa World Cup Betting Insights

The two teams average two goals per game combined, 0.5 fewer than this match's total.

Combined, these teams concede 4.5 goals per game, two more than this match's over/under.

Italy has been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.

Italy has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

South Africa has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 0-1-1 in those games.

South Africa has played as an underdog of +406 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Italy World Cup Stats

Cristiana Girelli has netted one goal for Italy in Women's World Cup (two matches).

In Women's World Cup (two matches), Lisa Boattin has registered one assist (sixth in the 2023 Women's World Cup) for Italy without scoring a goal.

South Africa World Cup Stats

Thembi Kgatlana has one goal and one assist for South Africa in Women's World Cup (two games).

In two Women's World Cup matches, Linda Motlhalo has netted one goal.

Jermaine Seoposenwe has not scored a goal but has one assist in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup action, Hildah Magaia has one goal (but no assists).

Take your pick for Italy vs. South Africa on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Italy vs. South Africa Recent Performance

So far this year, Italy is 3-1-2 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -3. In 2022, it was 2-1-3 in such matches (-3 goal differential).

Last time out, Italy suffered a 5-0 loss against Sweden and was outshot by 12 in the match, 20 to eight.

Italy failed to score, but Sofia Cantore led the club with three shots.

South Africa is 0-1-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -1. In 2022, it went 3-0-4 in such matches (-13 goal differential).

South Africa's last game on July 27 ended in a draw with Argentina 2-2. Both teams had 13 shots.

Motlhalo and Kgatlana sparked South Africa with a goal each.

Italy Roster

Name Age Number Club Laura Giuliani 30 1 AC Milan (Italy) Emma Severini 20 2 - Benedetta Orsi 23 3 - Lucia Di Guglielmo 26 4 AS Roma (Italy) Elena Linari 29 5 AS Roma (Italy) Manuela Giugliano 25 6 AS Roma (Italy) Sofia Cantore 23 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Barbara Bonansea 32 8 - Valentina Giacinti 29 9 AS Roma (Italy) Cristiana Girelli 33 10 Juventus Turin (Italy) Benedetta Glionna 24 11 AS Roma (Italy) Rachele Baldi 28 12 - Elisa Bartoli 32 13 AS Roma (Italy) Chiara Beccari 18 14 - Annamaria Serturini 25 15 - Giulia Dragoni 16 16 - Lisa Boattin 26 17 Juventus Turin (Italy) Arianna Caruso 23 18 Juventus Turin (Italy) Martina Lenzini 25 19 Juventus Turin (Italy) Giada Greggi 23 20 AS Roma (Italy) Valentina Cernoia 32 21 Juventus Turin (Italy) Francesca Durante 26 22 Inter Milano (Italy) Cecilia Salvai 29 23 -

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

South Africa Roster

Name Age Number Club Kaylin Swart 28 1 JVW FC (South Africa) Lebogang Ramalepe 31 2 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Bongeka Gamede 24 3 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Noko Matlou 37 4 SD Eibar (Spain) Fikile Magama 21 5 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Noxolo Cesane - 6 - Karabo Dhlamini 21 7 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Hildah Magaia 28 8 Sejong Sportstoto WFC (South Korea) Gabriela Salgado - 9 JVW FC (South Africa) Linda Motlhalo 25 10 Glasgow City LFC (Scotland) Thembi Kgatlana 27 11 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Jermaine Seoposenwe 29 12 FC Juarez (Mexico) Bambanani Mbane 33 13 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Tiisetso Makhubela 26 14 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Refiloe Jane 30 15 Sassuolo Calcio (Italy) Andile Dlamini 30 16 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Melinda Kgadiete 31 17 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Sibulele Holweni 22 18 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Kholosa Biyana 28 19 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Robyn Moodaly 29 20 JVW FC (South Africa) Kebotseng Moletsane 28 21 - Nomvula Kgoale - 22 - Wendy Shongwe 20 23 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.