The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .233 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has homered in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (25.0%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (30 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 45 .212 AVG .248 .277 OBP .313 .356 SLG .453 7 XBH 17 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 35/9 K/BB 52/12 1 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings