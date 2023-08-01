Nolan Gorman and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins and Pablo Lopez on August 1 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 80th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 94 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.1% of them.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 19 of them (20.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has had an RBI in 34 games this year (36.2%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 39.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .290 AVG .196 .374 OBP .278 .574 SLG .423 20 XBH 18 12 HR 10 41 RBI 24 56/21 K/BB 56/19 4 SB 3

