The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .839 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .273 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks.

Nootbaar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers in his last games.

In 65.3% of his games this year (49 of 75), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.3% of his games.

He has scored in 50.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .250 AVG .293 .357 OBP .395 .391 SLG .469 8 XBH 16 5 HR 5 15 RBI 19 28/23 K/BB 41/25 3 SB 4

