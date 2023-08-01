Fever vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Indiana Fever (6-19) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Phoenix Mercury (6-18), who have lost three straight. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN3 and AZFamily).
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mercury matchup in this article.
Fever vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-6)
|159.5
|-265
|+215
|BetMGM
|Fever (-5.5)
|159.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Fever (-6.5)
|159.5
|-260
|+190
|Tipico
|Fever (-5.5)
|160.5
|-280
|+210
Fever vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Fever have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Mercury have covered seven times in 23 matchups with a spread this year.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 5.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 24 times this season.
- In the Mercury's 23 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
