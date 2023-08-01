Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (54-53) will visit Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, August 1, with a start time of 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.13 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (6-6, 4.38 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 41, or 59.4%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 33-23 (winning 58.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-5 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Cardinals have come away with 20 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 8-12 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 23rd 4th

