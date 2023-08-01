The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar take the field at Busch Stadium against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 146 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 503 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.460 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (6-6) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in two-thirds of an inning pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Mikolas has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Hayden Wesneski 7/29/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs W 3-0 Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home Adam Wainwright - 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Chase Anderson 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Jack Flaherty Austin Gomber

