The Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals will send Pablo Lopez and Miles Mikolas, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs face off on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +100 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 8 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in St. Louis' past three contests has been 9.5, a stretch in which the Cardinals and their opponents have gone under every time.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 14-16, a 46.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 52 of its 104 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-29 24-31 23-19 24-40 37-44 10-15

