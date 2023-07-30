The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .241.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
  • In 58.5% of his games this year (55 of 94), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (19.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 19 games this year, he has homered (20.2%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 37 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 48
.290 AVG .196
.374 OBP .278
.574 SLG .423
20 XBH 18
12 HR 10
41 RBI 24
56/21 K/BB 56/19
4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
