As they go for the series sweep, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (53-51) will take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-60) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, July 30. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET.

The Cubs are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-145). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (1-7, 4.34 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (4-4, 3.58 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 22, or 42.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 15-19 (44.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 12 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +5000 - 4th

