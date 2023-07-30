The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet on Sunday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth-best in MLB play with 146 total home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB, slugging .430.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (500 total).

The Cardinals are seventh in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.469).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

Matz has registered one quality start this year.

Matz will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging four frames per outing.

In eight of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Hayden Wesneski 7/29/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Jack Flaherty Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home Adam Wainwright - 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Chase Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.