Tony Finau will hit the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,431-yard course with $7,800,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Finau at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Tony Finau Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Finau has shot better than par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Finau has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Finau has had an average finish of 39th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 20 -9 276 3 20 4 8 $8.6M

3M Open Insights and Stats

The past four times Finau has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also been among the top five two times and his average finish has been 14th.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Finau has played in the past year has been 84 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau finished in the 41st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 50th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Finau was better than just 14% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Finau shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Finau recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.3).

Finau recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that last competition, Finau's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Finau ended The Open Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Finau had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

