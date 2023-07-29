Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.
- The Titans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans posted three wins at home last year and four on the road.
- Tennessee won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Titans Impact Players
- Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.
- In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).
- In 16 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- In 17 games last year, Kevin Byard recorded 106 tackles and four interceptions.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
