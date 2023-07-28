The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .237 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

In 58.4% of his games this year (45 of 77), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (23.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (16.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (39.0%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 45 .220 AVG .248 .289 OBP .313 .376 SLG .453 7 XBH 17 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 34/9 K/BB 52/12 1 SB 3

