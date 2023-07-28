Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with 110 hits, batting .287 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
  • In 71 of 99 games this year (71.7%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).
  • In 20 games this season, he has homered (20.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 42 games this year (42.4%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (21.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 51
.326 AVG .252
.375 OBP .299
.547 SLG .500
21 XBH 23
9 HR 13
36 RBI 41
33/15 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
  • The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wesneski takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
