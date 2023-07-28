Cardinals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's game at Busch Stadium has the Chicago Cubs (51-51) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) at 8:15 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.
The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-8), while the Cubs' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won 22, or 43.1%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 18-22 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- St. Louis has scored 497 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|L 7-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 10-6
|Adam Wainwright vs Ryne Nelson
|July 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Steven Matz vs Merrill Kelly
|July 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 11-7
|Jack Flaherty vs Zac Gallen
|July 27
|Cubs
|L 10-3
|Miles Mikolas vs Justin Steele
|July 28
|Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs TBA
|July 29
|Cubs
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Jameson Taillon
|July 30
|Cubs
|-
|Steven Matz vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 1
|Twins
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Pablo Lopez
|August 2
|Twins
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Joe Ryan
|August 3
|Twins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Sonny Gray
