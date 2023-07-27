On Thursday, Taylor Motter (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter is batting .161 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Motter has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
.222 AVG .136
.300 OBP .240
.333 SLG .182
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
3/1 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 107 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fifth, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 34th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.