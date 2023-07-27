Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 109 hits, batting .287 this season with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 98 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.7% of them.
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (20.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has an RBI in 42 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.326
|AVG
|.252
|.376
|OBP
|.299
|.545
|SLG
|.500
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|41
|33/15
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 107 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fifth, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
