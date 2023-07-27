The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 109 hits, batting .287 this season with 43 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 98 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.7% of them.

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (20.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has an RBI in 42 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .326 AVG .252 .376 OBP .299 .545 SLG .500 20 XBH 23 9 HR 13 36 RBI 41 33/15 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings